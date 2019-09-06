Man charged after allegedly traveling to have sex with minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A man is charged in Harrison County after traveling to Bridgeport in an attempt to have sex with an underage female, according to police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department saw an ad on a social media site asking for sexual acts “as soon as possible,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said a response was sent to the ad stating, “15 f bport whats up,” and an email conversation began between the post’s author 15-year-old girl. Through the conversations, the ad’s author was identified as Charles Phillips, 27, of Enterprise, according to the complaint.

Phillips then asked the 15-year-old if she could skip school on Sept. 5 to meet up with him; he then asked if she was a virgin, to which the girl replied “yes,” and Phillips asked if “he could change that,” police said.

During the conversation, Phillips sent a picture of his genitals to the victim and asked the girl to do the same, according to the complaint. Police said Phillips and the girl set up a time and location to meet in Bridgeport on Sept. 5.

Upon arrival to the designated location to meet with the 15-year-old, Phillips was pulled over for a traffic stop by Bridgeport Police, whereupon he was taken into custody and admitted to wanting to have sex with the 15-year-old, according to the complaint.

Phillips is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.