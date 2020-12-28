Man charged after local deputy dragged down interstate

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A deputy in our region is in the hospital after being dragged down Interstate 77.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began as a traffic stop, where the driver tried to flee.
The deputy tried to stop him from driving off but was dragged a distance on the interstate.
A pursuit then continued, where the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Devin Thornton from Columbus was caught and charged.
He is being charged with Attempted Murder of an Officer, Malicious Assault, Fleeing, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.