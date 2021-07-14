Man charged for allegedly continuing to strike dog after it was unconscious

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A man has been charged in an animal cruelty case in Clarksburg.

On July 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a man allegedly killing a dog, according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald Lett

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they spoke to both the suspect, Ronald Lett, 51, of Clarksburg, and the person who called in the complaint.

The caller stated that his dog was on his property off its leash when it bit Lett’s dog’s ear, at which point Lett “started hitting his dog with something metal to the point he thought his dog was dead,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said Lett told them the “dog bit his dog’s ear and he struck [the dog] with a metal object that he described as resembling a tire iron.”

The complaint states that after the dog became unconscious, Lett allegedly “continued striking it with the metal object.” Deputies said they saw a bump on the back of the dog’s head along with a bleeding cut consistent with a wound from being struck with a metal object. They said he allegedly “tortured the dog by striking the dog with the metal object and continuing to strike the dog repeatedly after it was unconscious.”

Lett has been charged with animal cruelty and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.