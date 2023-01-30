BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing additional charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, West Virginia State Police were called to the Southern Regional Jail regarding a man who allegedly had drugs hidden in his body.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The criminal complaint says the suspect, John O. Sparks, was brought to the jail by Mercer County deputies after being booked for an unrelated domestic charge. During processing, he was taken to the x-ray machine where images allegedly showed a foreign object in his body, troopers say.

According to the correctional officers, the suspect went to the restroom and allegedly removed a “metal cannister filled with a crystal-like substance” from his body. The complaint states a second x-ray then allegedly showed another foreign object in the suspect’s body.

According to the complaint, the suspect then removed a second package, which allegedly contained a white and brown powdered substance from his body.

Troopers say after further investigation, the substances were found to be allegedly consistent with meth and heroin. Authorities say Sparks was arrested on two counts of Contraband in a Correctional Facility in addition to the charges out of Mercer County.