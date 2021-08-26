Man charged for growing marijuana allegedly claims he ‘doesn’t trust drug dealers’

BUCKHANNON, WV (WOWK) — An Upshur County man has been charged after marijuana eradication detail troopers located 16 plants while searching the area in a helicopter.

On Aug. 25, troopers with the West Virginia State Police’s marijuana eradication detail working in Upshur County were called in as backup to an Upshur County home, according to a criminal complaint. The WVSP says a trooper who had been patrolling the area by helicopter attempting to locate marijuana growth areas reported that he had spotted the plants.

Keefe Conroy

Before additional troopers arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as Keefe Conroy, 44, of Buckhannon, was taken into custody, the complaint said. Troopers say there were “several marijuana plants” growing in the home’s garden. Conroy allegedly admitted the plants were his.

Additionally, the criminal complaint claims Conroy allegedly told troopers that “he grew the marijuana plants because he didn’t trust drug dealers,” and that he “didn’t like pain pills.”

While searching the garden, troopers say they found 16 marijuana plants growing, and once they were allowed to search the home, they found seven jars of wht is presumed to be marijuana.

Troopers seized each substance consistent with marijuana during the search, according to the complaint.

Conroy has been charged with cultivation of marijuana.