GRAFTON, WV (AP) — Police say a man who recently moved from Texas to West Virginia has been charged in the beheading of his girlfriend’s father.
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Nicholas Padron of Grafton turned himself in Saturday and was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge.
Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin says the body of 49-year-old Michael Blackburn was found in a home he shared with his daughter, her children and Padron. Austin told The Exponent Telegram the daughter wasn’t home at the time of Friday’s homicide.
Padron is being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man charged in beheading of girlfriend’s father
- Sheriff takes off helmet, joins protesters
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 35,513 cases, 2,155 deaths
- St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest
- Target set to close some stores amid George Floyd protests
- SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon arrives at space station
- Ohio order signed to reopen daycare centers; officially reopen Sunday
- Over 1,300 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19
- Coronavirus puts halt on WV trail projects
- Cabin fever brings largest turnout to car club ride up Gauley Mountain