Man charged in beheading of girlfriend’s father

GRAFTON, WV (AP) — Police say a man who recently moved from Texas to West Virginia has been charged in the beheading of his girlfriend’s father.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Nicholas Padron of Grafton turned himself in Saturday and was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin says the body of 49-year-old Michael Blackburn was found in a home he shared with his daughter, her children and Padron. Austin told The Exponent Telegram the daughter wasn’t home at the time of Friday’s homicide.

Padron is being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories