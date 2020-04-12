Man charged in deadly Charleston fire

Jerry Walker is facing charges for allegedly starting a fire that killed one person and injured another.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man has been arrested after an early morning fire that killed one person and injured another.

Charleston Police say Jerry Walker, 43, has been charged with first degree arson and first degree murder in a fire involving two homes along Falcon Drive. It happened early Saturday morning.

Two people were taken to the hospital and one later died as a result of his injuries from the fire. Their names are not being released at this time.

According to the criminal complaint, police identified Walker in surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home allegedly lighting one of the houses on fire. Police were also able to identify Walker purchasing gasoline prior to the fire in gas station surveillance footage.

Walker is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

