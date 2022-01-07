ELKINS, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Natural Resources Police have charged a man who they said was illegally catching trout, in Randolph County, using a technique known as “snagging.”

The WVNRP says Corporal Greg Smith received a complaint from another concerned fisherman who said they witnessed a man snagging trout from a bridge on Shavers Fork.

The suspect was located during the investigation and charged with unlawful method of fishing (snagging game fish). The rainbow trout that he allegedly snagged weighed 6.3 lbs. and was 26 inches long. In addition to fines and court costs, the WVNRP says the suspect will also be responsible for a replacement cost of $140 for the fish.

The man’s identity was not revealed and officers obscured his face on a Facebook post that showed him holding the fish in question.

Officers also want to remind other anglers that it is also a violation to fish from a bridge that has legally posted signs from the West Virginia Division of Highways that state “NO FISHING FROM BRIDGE.”

Fishing is prohibited from both bridges that cross the Lower Shavers Fork, officers noted.