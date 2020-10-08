Man charged with attempted murder after woman pushed from vehicle

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Fayette County man is charged with attempted murder after deputies believe he pushed a woman from a vehicle during an argument.

According to deputies, a the incident took place on September 9th in the Ansted area.

She was seriously injured, with leg fractures, injuries to her torso and severe face and head trauma.

As a result, she was transported to Charleston for treatment.

After an investigation, the driver of a vehicle is believed to have pushed the female from the vehicle as it was moving during an argument.

Timothy Robert Maichle, 53, of Ashland was arrested on warrants for attempted murder and 3rd offense domestic battery.

If you have any more information on this investigation, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590.