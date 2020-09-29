Man charged with attempted murder in Mercer County shooting

Tyaire Clark, of Bluefield has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Bluefield, WV. Sept. 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia State Police, around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, the victim, identified as Cordero Hayes, of Welch, was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds. State troopers were notified of the shooting incident and responded to the Perdue Hollow Road area of Bluefield.

Troopers say they found the suspect, identified as Tyaire Clark, of Bluefield, a short time later in a parked vehicle at a Doller General Store parking lot in Bluewell. Police say they also found the firearm allegedly used in the incident with the suspect. Clark was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murder, according to the WVSP.

Troopers say Hayes was flown to a Charleston hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the WVSP Princeton Detachment at (304) 425-2101.

