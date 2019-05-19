Man charged with beating and holding his girlfriend against her will

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Fayette County man is in jail on a felony charge. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.



Derek Michael Snead (28) of Meadow Bridge was arrested Saturday evening on one felony charge of Malicious Wounding, related to a domestic situation, where he beat and held his girlfriend against her will.



Snead is also facing Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint charges, both misdemeanors.



Snead was then arrested, processed and arraigned at the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, where he was unable to post $10,000 bond and he was remanded to Southern Regional Jail.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department



Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.