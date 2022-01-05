All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Man charged with burglary, indecent exposure in Logan County

West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged breaking and entering complaint on Tuesday in Logan County.

At around 8:00 a.m., authorities responded to the Accoville area of Man after a breaking and entering complaint. The victim told law enforcement that Jeremy Adkins kicked open her door and exposed himself to her.

While law enforcement responded to the first incident, another call came in about a suspect attempting to gain entry to another residence. It was later determined that this was the same suspect as before.

Jeremy Adkins was arrested and charged with burglary, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

