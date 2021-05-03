Countdown to Tax Day
Man charged with murder after police locate body down mine well

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha and Jackson County Sheriff’s Departments said in a press conference on Monday that 41-year-old Michael Smith is being charged with the murder of Cheyenne Johnson.

Johnson went missing last Thursday, and Smith admitted to murdering her and putting her body down a mine well on his property.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there is indeed a body down the well on Smith’s property, but they can not yet confirm that it is in fact Cheyenne Johnson’s remains.

