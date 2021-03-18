Man charged with murder in 7-year-old’s death

Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the death of a 7-year-old boy in Beckley. (Photo: Beckley Police Department)

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the death of a 7-year-old boy.

The Beckley Police Department says officers responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, March 18 at the Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley where the boy was found along with a 24-year-old woman who had apparent stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and officers say she remains in critical condition at this time. The names and relationship of the woman and the boy have not been released.

Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, was arrested on the scene. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Child Abuse resulting in death, Malicious Wounding and two counts of Domestic Battery.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Sgt. Bragg at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of WV through their P3Tips App.