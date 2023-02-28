PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A man faced multiple charges including murder after a shoot-out with police in Mercer County left a woman dead.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a call on Friday night on Maple Acres Road in Princeton regarding allegations of a man firing at a home.

After law enforcement arrived, investigators say the suspect, identified as John Norton, allegedly hid in a residence and fired several shots at police, leading to a lengthy stand-off. Captain Jesse J. Ruble from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Norton allegedly shot a 40-year-old woman in a nearby trailer before they could take him into custody.

“We were able to locate a Jessica Smith who had been shot one time in the chest,” Ruble said. “She was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and later passed away from her injuries.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Norton is charged with second-degree murder, eight counts of wanton endangerment, and a felon possessing a firearm.