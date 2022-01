BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a disturbance with shots fired in the Bias Branch area of Boone County.

Deputies say that 29-year-old David Cales, of Jeffrey, was involved in an altercation on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Bias Branch location before deputies arrived on the scene.

He has been charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.