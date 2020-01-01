Man convicted on threatening to decapitate woman

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The man convicted of threatening Williamsport’s Mayor and his family is now back in jail after he allegedly threatened to decapitate a West Virginia woman.



22-year-old Cody Davis was allegedly sending threatening messages to people he knows, and also to strangers.



But, Martinsburg Police had two active warrants for Davis after he was allegedly threatening a woman non-stop. The threats included Davis wanting to burn her house down, shoot her and to chop her head off before throwing it in a river. The threats violated Davis’s two year probation on his previous conviction of threatening a government official.



Davis was ordered to remain in jail pending a mental-health evaluation.

