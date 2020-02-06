Man dead following reported robbery in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – One man has died after being shot in an incident at The West Side Trading Post Pawn Shop Wednesday morning.

According to the Fairmont Police Department, officers were alerted to a robbery taking place at approximately 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, on reports of a person who had been shot multiple times.

Officials explained that evidence shows that a 75-year-old man entered the business and approached the owner, who was behind the counter.

The elderly man then presented a realistic-looking fake gun to the shop’s owner in what officers described as a “threatening manner.”

According to the FPD, the owner responded by drawing his “lawfully carried revolver” and firing at the elderly man, in hopes of minimizing the threat.

Officials said that the investigation is still ongoing and the department will continue to gather additional evidence. They said that it appears to have been a ‘reasonable use of deadly force.’

Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene. Fairmont Police Department Detectives, Marion Co. Prosecutor and Marion Co. Coroner will all continue their investigations.

The autopsy of the man is currently pending, and his name has not been released at this time.

