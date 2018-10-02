West Virginia

Man denies using child as human shield in fight with police

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) - A West Virginia man denies using his 7-year-old daughter as a human shield. 

The Dominion Post reports a deputy followed a girl's screams outside a lake house in February and spotted 42-year-old Scott Alan Shahan and his daughter offshore, on a floating dock that had been untethered. 

A criminal complaint says Shahan threatened to kill himself and his daughter, jumped in the lake, got naked and fought with a deputy and a trooper who rowed out to save them. 

Shahan was released, then arrested for domestic assault, escaped, was re-arrested, sent to a mental health facility and is now jailed in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

His attorney Lance Rollo asked Monday for mental health evaluation after entering a not-guilty plea to child abuse and attempting to disarm a police officer.

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local