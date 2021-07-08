Man dies after being hit by car in Raleigh County

A man has died after he was struck by a car in Crab Orchard, West Virginia.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 9:35 p.m., a driver flagged down Trooper N.C. Patton claiming a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Once at the scene, Trooper Patton found a man, identified as Jared Holahan, 27, of Columbia Station, Ohio, lying unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Holahan was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit by two vehicles traveling west on Route 16. The incident happened on Robert C. Byrd Drive, near the Walmart in Crab Orchard.

The incident is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.