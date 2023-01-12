OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday.

According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had died while working.

Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Princeton Rescue Squad were all on the scene.

Phil Moye, the Director of Communications with Appalachian Power, said this was not an incident involving the company. A crew was called to the scene to provide any assistance necessary.

No further information is being released at this time.