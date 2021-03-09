Man faces 20 years in prison for heroin distribution in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnson announced on Tuesday that 51-year-old Steven McGee, of Michigan, pled guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin, a crime that could result in up to 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

“I commend the Huntington Police Department for their tireless efforts to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “Their work continues to make Huntington a safer place to live.”

McGee admitted to directing the distribution of heroin to a confidential informant in the area of 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Huntington on February 24, 2020.