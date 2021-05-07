Man facing drug charge claimed suspected meth ‘was to sell to buy dog food’

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) — A man has been charged in Webster County after deputies said they found drugs on his person which he claimed: “was to sell to buy dog food.”

On May 6, deputies with Webster County Sheriff’s Department assisted in performed a drug test on an individual after a court hearing in Webster Springs, according to a complaint.

Michael Johnson

After failing the test, Michael Johnson, 32, of Sutton, asked deputies “to take his wallet from his pocket and give it to his mother,” and in doing so, deputies “found a plastic container containing clear crystal chunks” of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

When deputies found the presumed methamphetamine, they performed a search of Johnson and found a small plastic bag containing presumed methamphetamine, a “glass smoking device” and $917 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Prior to the search, Johnson “uttered ‘I was not doing meth, it was to sell to buy dog food’,” but Johnson later stated during a post-Miranda interview that the substance in his possession was methamphetamine, and that “some of the money in [Johnson’s] possession was from selling methamphetamine,” deputies said.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.