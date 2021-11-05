Man fined for snagging trout from bridge in West Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from a concerned sportsman fishing on Shavers Fork in Randolph County.

He said he witnessed another fisherman snagging trout from a bridge. Investigators were able to locate the suspect and charge him with unlawful method of fishing (snagging game fish).

The suspect had snagged a 6.3 lb, 26-inch rainbow trout. He will pay a replacement cost of $140 for the fish in addition to court fines.

It is illegal to fish from a bridge with signs from the Division of Highways that say “NO FISHING FROM BRIDGE,” and both bridges crossing the Lower Shavers Fork section of river have these signs posted.

