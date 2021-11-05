Man fined for snagging trout from bridge in West Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from a concerned sportsman fishing on Shavers Fork in Randolph County.
He said he witnessed another fisherman snagging trout from a bridge. Investigators were able to locate the suspect and charge him with unlawful method of fishing (snagging game fish).
The suspect had snagged a 6.3 lb, 26-inch rainbow trout. He will pay a replacement cost of $140 for the fish in addition to court fines.
It is illegal to fish from a bridge with signs from the Division of Highways that say “NO FISHING FROM BRIDGE,” and both bridges crossing the Lower Shavers Fork section of river have these signs posted.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.