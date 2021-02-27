Man found dead after shots reported in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was found shot to death in a home in Charleston late Friday night.

Charleston Police Department says they received a call about shots fired on the 900 block of Woodward Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

CPD officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Lee Patrick Davis, 38, of Charleston, had multiple gunshot wounds. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Metro Communications at (304)-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (304)-348-6480.