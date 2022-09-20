RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say that he was found with multiple stolen guns in Ripley.

Ripley PD says that they found a man in the McDonald’s parking lot on Saturday acting suspiciously and drinking a beer. They say that they placed him under arrest after determining that he was a wanted person.

They found multiple firearms in the suspect, Sean Chalden’s possession. They say they later determined that those guns were stolen from a residence in Ravenswood.

Courtesy: Ripley PD

Chalden was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and he is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.