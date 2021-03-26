Man, girlfriend charged with killing man’s stepfather

KINGWOOD, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man and his girlfriend have been charged with killing the man’s stepfather. The Dominion Post reports that 34-year-old Zachary Craig Saunders and 34-year-old Stephanie Michelle Heath were charged Wednesday with murder in the death of John Uphold.

Citing a criminal report from Preston County Magistrates Court, the Post says Uphold was found dead the day after Saunders told police that his mother and stepfather were trying to kill him. The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined Saunders and Heath were responsible for the death. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for either.