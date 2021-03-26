Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Man, girlfriend charged with killing man’s stepfather

West Virginia

by: The Dominion Post

Posted: / Updated:

KINGWOOD, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man and his girlfriend have been charged with killing the man’s stepfather. The Dominion Post reports that 34-year-old Zachary Craig Saunders and 34-year-old Stephanie Michelle Heath were charged Wednesday with murder in the death of John Uphold.

Citing a criminal report from Preston County Magistrates Court, the Post says Uphold was found dead the day after Saunders told police that his mother and stepfather were trying to kill him. The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined Saunders and Heath were responsible for the death. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for either.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS