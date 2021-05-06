Man in custody after police chase & foot pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A police pursuit has resulted in a man being taken into custody in Kanawha County.
The pursuit took place just before 8 p.m. in the Dunbar area. The suspect was being pursued by police.
It is unknown at this time what he was being pursed for, but during the pursuit, the suspect struck a vehicle, causing it to flip over on Dunbar Avenue at Wilson Street.
The suspect then took off on foot to evade police but was captured.
There are unknown injuries to the vehicle he struck.
