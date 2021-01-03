UPDATE: Man in custody after woman found dead in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE Jan. 4, 2021: The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman Sunday, Jan. 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, Matthew Dale Thomas, 42 of Drennen, was arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, identified as 62-year-old Terri Gwinn Lucas of Drennen. Deputies say Thomas allegedly got into a physical altercation with Lucas and stabbed her with a knife multiple times during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Thomas has been taken to the Central Regional Jail.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead from a stabbing on Sunday morning in Nicholas County.

Dispatchers say the woman was found dead around 8:46 a.m. after stabbing incident that happened in the 11000 block of Turnpike Road in Drennen, West Virginia.

One man is currently in custody but has not been arraigned yet.

The relationship between the woman and the man is currently unknown and no names have been released yet.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.