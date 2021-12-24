Man in Logan County arrested for burglary

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man in Logan County has been arrested after breaking into a house, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department reports.

On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., deputies say, in conjunction with troopers from the West Virginia State Police, they responded to an active breaking and entering call on Guyandotte River Road.

When law enforcement arrived, they say they found Kenneth Ray Farley standing in the back of the residence.

When speaking to the homeowner, they say that Farley had broken their sliding glass door to get into the house. They say that Farley had also broken another door inside the residence.

Deputies say they arrested Farley and he is being charged with burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property and trespassing, asked to leave.