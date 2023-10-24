BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A man has been indicted for murder in connection to the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl 23 years ago.

In a press conference on Tuesday, October 24, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield announced that on Oct. 23, 2023, a special grand jury charged Larry Webb with the first degree murder in the disappearance of Natasha “Alex” Carter.

Natasha “Alex” Carter and her mother, Susan Carter, were last seen on August 8, 2000. Susan was 41-years-old at the time of their disappearance, and Alex was 10-years-old.

Susan and her ex-husband, Rick Lafferty, were allegedly in the midst of a heated custody battle over Alex. Lafferty had reportedly met Susan to exchange Alex in Beckley, and she had allegedly told him he would never see his child again.

Susan was reportedly in a relationship with Larry Webb at the time of her and Alex’s disappearance. The initial report regarding the case stated Susan kidnapped Alex, which was still believed to be the case until recently. However, authorities say over the course of the investigation, it has been determined that both Alex and Susan are missing persons.

In December 2021, the FBI Pittsburgh office announced a renewed push and reward in an effort to find answers in the decades-old case, including offering a reward for information leading to solving the case. That $10,000 reward was increased to $20,000 in September 2023.

Search warrants were executed at Webb’s Mabscott house by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement multiple times between the summer of 2022 and August 2023.

Webb, who is in his 80’s, had a caretaker, Terry Lilly, residing with him at the time of the searches. Lilly claimed multiple pieces of evidence were removed from the home, including a bullet, flooring tile, and DNA evidence. Officials have not confirmed these claims.