Man indicted for threatening circuit judge through mail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Massachusetts man was indicted by a federal grand jury for sending threats to a Kanawha County Circuit Judge.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Keith Lessard, 40, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, allegedly engaged in a series of communications with the judge and others via email and through the United States Postal Service.

“These threats are taken very seriously and an example of the FBI’s dedication to keeping our community safe. These charges should send the message that we will not tolerate sending threatening words to victims in our communities.” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman

The communications were allegedly part of a scheme to extort money from the judge. According to the indictment, the scheme allegedly involved threatening injury to her reputation by claiming she “engaged in illegal prosecutorial misconduct” in a 2010 case against Lessard while serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Kanawha County.

The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service are currently investigating.

Stuart’s office says Lessard could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

