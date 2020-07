MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after a shooting overnight in Cabell County.

Milton Police posted to their Facebook page, that deputies responded to a shooting on Smith Street shortly after 3 Friday morning, where they found one man with a gunshot wound.

After sorting out the scene, police arrested Nathan McCaffrey, of Glenwood, West Virginia, for malicous wounding.

The victim was taken to a hospital for surgery, no word on their condition. Stay with 13 News for the latest.