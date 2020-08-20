Man killed by train in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A middle aged male is dead after being struck by a train in South Charleston. South Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Police are on the scene.

Chestnut Street, South Charleston between MacCorkle Avenue & Kanawha Turnpike is shut down at this time due to an accident. Please use alternate routes.

We will have more details as they are made avaialable.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

