Man killed in Huntington shooting identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, Huntington police responded to a shots fired call at around 3:00 p.m. at a residence in the 3,000 block of 5th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man at the scene. He has been identified as 25-year-old Peyton N. Simpson, of Huntington.

Huntington police say that a suspect has been identified in this investigation, but no charges have been filed. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.