February 14 2022 12:00 am

Man killed, woman and four children injured in Lewis County two-vehicle crash

West Virginia

WESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died and a woman and four children are injured after a head-on crash in Lewis County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, on Georgetown Road.

State police say one driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by state police as Charles Junior Wolfe, 65, of Weston.

The WVSP says the engine of the second vehicle caught fire with five occupants, a woman and four children under the age of 11, inside. According to the WVSP, Sergeant Wince, Trooper First Class Hensley and Trooper Watson used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, got the five occupants out of the vehicle and rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

The woman and children were taken for medical treatment by ambulance and health net. Troopers say all five had severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

