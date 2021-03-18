Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography today, Thursday, March 18, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s office.

Acting Attorney Lisa G. Johnston says Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 32, of Beckley, was charged by a single-count Information last month.

Johnston says, according to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Humphrey admitted he communicated with a 15-year-old female through Snapchat August 25 and 26, 2020. The plea agreement states say he asked to meet him to engage in sexual activity and also asked her to send him a video of herself “engaged in sexual intercourse with another man.” He also admitted to making a similar request to her in July and had received a video depicting the minor engaging in sexual activity.

Humphrey was arrested August 26, 2020, at the location where he had arranged to meet the girl. His sentencing is scheduled for July 2, and he faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.