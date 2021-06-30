Man pleads guilty in WV child sexual abuse case

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges of child sexual abuse in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller says Gregory Alan Withrow, 32, of Belle, pleaded guilty to three counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Person in a Position of Trust. According to the prosecutor’s office, Withrow “made sexual contact” with one juvenile between May 2013 and March 2015. Miller says between December 2013 and December 2015, he “made sexual contact” with another juvenile twice while he was in the position of “a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.”

Winthrow’s sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 16, 2021. He faces up to 60 years or a fine of $15,000.

