Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of WVU student

MORGANTOWN, WV — A man has pleaded guilty in the February 2020 murder of a WVU student from an incident at College Park Apartments in Morgantown.
On Tuesday, Terrell Linear, 22, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder before Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.
Linear and co-defendant Shaundarius Reeder are accused of shooting Eric James Smith, 21, of Clementon, New Jersey.
Reeder, 21, did not accept take a plea and is slated to go to trial at a later date, an official with the prosecutor’s office said.
A sentencing has been set for Linear on July 22 at 1:30 p.m., according to the prosecutor’s office.
Linear is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentencing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.