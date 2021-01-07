Man sentenced for attempting to entice minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is going to federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Eugene Enrique Torres, 41, a Panamanian man residing in Fayetteville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and a term of 20 years supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

“Offenders that exploit, or seek to exploit our children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Stuart. “I commend the relentless efforts of my team and those our law enforcement partners to protect West Virginia’s most vulnerable.”

According to Stuart, in June 2020, Torres admitted to contacting a woman on Craigslist who allegedly identified herself as a mother who would allow him to have sex with her children in exchange for money. Stuart says Torres arranged to have the woman with an 11-year-old girl stated to be her daughter travel from Beckley to a Fayetteville hotel. He said he would then pay approximately $250 in order to engage in sexual acts with the child. After he met with the alleged mother at the hotel, Torres was arrested while walking with her to meet the child.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, which combats child sexual exploitation and abuse.