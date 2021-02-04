Man sentenced to 22 years in prison after string of armed home invasions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Wednesday that Darrell Gillespie, originally from Smyrna, Georgia was sentenced to 265 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, using firearms in crimes of violence and obstruction of justice. He was previously sentenced to over 19 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery conspiracy. 36-year-old Jamaa Johnson of Wytheville, Virginia was Gillespie’s co-defendant and was also convicted.

“Gillespie and his co-conspirators committed a string of armed home invasions, wreaking havoc in multiple states for months,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend the work of the investigative agencies and my team that got this violent crew off our streets.”

These armed robberies started in the fall of 2011 when Gillespie traveled to Pittsburgh with others involved to rob a drug dealer. The men then returned to Charleston and split up the marijuana they stole. Over the next four months, these men committed six more robberies in West Virginia and Virginia, all involving firearms. One of the robberies, in January of 2012, resulted in a victim being shot in the leg and stabbed.