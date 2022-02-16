CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to a deadly 2020 arson.

According to court documents, Jerry Walker was sentenced in Kanawha County to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years for first-degree arson.

One person died and another was injured after a a fire involving two homes along Falcon Drive in Charleston on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The criminal complaint at the time of the incident stated that police identified Walker in surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home allegedly lighting one of the houses on fire.