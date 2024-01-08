CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Michigan woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a major drug trafficking organization, and a Putnam County man has been sentenced for his role in the same case. They are just two of the 30 defendants who have been prosecuted as part of “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.”

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Dashounieque Lashay Wright, 27, of Detroit pleaded guilty Monday to using a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking. Her sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2024, and she faces up to four years in prison with a year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

One of her co-defendants, Scott Jeremy Savage, 46, of Nitro, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Savage’s sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Savage is accused of conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl between Oct. 17, 2022 and March 9, 2023. Court records say he admitted to purchasing the fentanyl from a co-defendant and arraigning transactions with that person by phone. He also allegedly admitted to getting the fentanyl from the co-defendant with the intent to pay them back after selling it.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Savage sold just over two grams of fentanyl to a “confidential informant” on Oct. 17, 2022, and law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home the next day. Court records say the officers seized 2.39 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of meth and a semi-automatic pistol.

Savage is also accused of exchanging calls and texts with the co-defendant to arrange a purchase of .25 ounce of fentanyl on Jan. 27, 2023, court records say.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Wright was accused of speaking to a co-conspirator on the phone who told her to deliver three pounds of meth to a customer in Charleston. According to court records, Wright said she knew that she was “participating in a drug transaction” and that there was a controlled substance in the container she had, but that she did not know what the substance was or how much was in the container.

According to court records, after she made the transaction, officers pulled over her vehicle where they found an additional 6.1 pounds of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27 of the 30 co-defendants in “Operation Smoke and Mirrors” have now pleaded guilty to charges.

In the operation, authorities seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 in cash.

The operation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug program, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

MDENT includes the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.