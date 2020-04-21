Man seriously injured in towing accident in Kanawha County

Alum Creek, WV (WOWK) — One person is seriously injured after a towing incident in Kanawha County Tuesday afternoon.



It happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Childress Road in Alum Creek.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding on the hood of a car being towed by another vehicle using a wire. The rear vehicle lost control, the wire broke, and the man was thrown off of the roof of the car. He was then run over by the car he was riding on top of.

The person was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. There is no word on charges at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories