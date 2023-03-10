MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man is being treated at a local hospital after being shot by authorities at a home in McDowell County on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident began when members of the FBI and WVSP Special Response Team were carrying out a search warrant at the home of Jeremy Lester regarding allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say after they entered the home, they were allegedly confronted by another man, identified as Darius Lester, 22, of Big Sandy. According to the WVSP, Darius Lester was allegedly holding a hammer and allegedly attempted to attack the troopers and FBI agents before he was shot.

Troopers say first aid was given to Lester until EMS units arrived. He was taken to Raleigh General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.