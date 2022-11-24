PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.

The man was identified as Jesse Hall, 26.

The PCSO says Sheriff Bobby Eggleton was involved in the incident and has placed himself on leave pending the West Virginia State Police investigation.

Deputies say the incident is “very fluid” and information will be shared as it becomes available in an effort “to promote transparency and cooperation.”

“The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the public and requests the community to keep all parties involved in their thoughts and prayers as we continue to navigate through this difficult situation,” the PCSO said.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with a well-being check at the Camelot Mobile Home Village. Officials say they received a call that Hall had threatened to take his own life, officials say.

Deputies arrived and tried to calm the situation via peaceful means, officials say. After three hours, deputies say Hall’s threats started to escalate.

It was then that deputies entered the residence out of fear for the safety of Hall, officials say. Deputies tried to further calm the situation, but he allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement, and deputies opened fire.

“Once only after communications were severed and threats elevated, deputies made entry into the back bedroom, where the subject pointed a firearm at the entering deputies,” Shamblin said. “As a result, deputies engaged the subject with their firearms to stop the threat on their lives.”