Man shot in Kanawha County, suspect flees scene

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A man was shot in Sissionville along White Oak Drive near Pine Valley Trailer Park around 9:30 p.m.  

Authorities say was standing outside when shot at least once.  It appears multiple shots were fired toward him from an occupant in a vehicle in the road.

The victim identified the shooter, and deputies are working to locate that subject at this time.  

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.  Deputies are at the scene and surrounding areas collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.  

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

