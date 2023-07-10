MONTROSE, W.Va (WBOY) — A man was charged with wanton endangerment after West Virginia State Police say he fired two shots at a vehicle that had a person inside of it in Randolph County.

On July 9, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the WVSP received a call of shots being fired at a residence in Montrose, according to a criminal complaint.

Henry Cottrell

Troopers say when they arrived on the scene, the victim reported Henry Cottrell, 60, of Montrose, allegedly shot at them two times while waiting to meet someone outside of a home on Witck Drive.

After troopers detained Cottrell, in a Mirandized interview, he allegedly stated that “after hearing a motor vehicle engine running outside his residence” … “he stepped outside and fired two shots” … “into the air in the direction of the vehicle engine,” according to the complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At that point, Cottrell told troopers that “after he fired the rifle shots he shouted, ‘Don’t f*** with me…'”; Cottrell also allegedly told troopers that “he had neither been spoken to, by, nor been threatened by the occupant of the vehicle,” and that “he never observed a vehicle or person actually in his driveway prior to firing the gunshots,” officers said.

Cottrell has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.