LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Saturday morning.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Services Director Allen Holder, a man was shot on the 300 block of Toms Fork Rd. in Alum Creek. Holder says the man walked away from the scene and was driven to the 700 block of Little Coal River Rd.

From there, the man was taken by a Kanawha County ambulance to CAMC General for treatment.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

West Virginia State Police are investigating this incident.