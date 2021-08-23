Man to be arraigned, woman to receive mental evaluation in murder case

Virginia Smith, 29, and Michael Smith, 41, are both facing murder charges in the death of Cheyenne Johnson, who’s body was found in a well in the Sissonville area. (Photos Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The man accused of murdering a woman and putting her body down a mine well on his property will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Michael Smith was charged with the murder of Cheyenne Johnson back in May of 2021.

Virginia Smith (no relation to Michael Smith) was also charged with first-degree murder, but she will not be arraigned on Monday due to a pending psychological evaluation.

In early May of 2021, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had located a body in a deep water well. They identified the body through tattoos as belonging to Cheyenne Johnson. Michael Smith originally admitted to shooting Johnson, but a juvenile witness came forward during the investigation and told law enforcement that they saw Virginia Smith shoot Johnson.